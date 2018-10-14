Par DDK | Il ya 43 minutes | 53 lecture(s)
Deg tnewwalt n leqbayel
Tacewwaḍt
Isufar
-500g n uwren areqqaq
-sel
-zzit n uzemmur
-lfarina
Aheggi
Sxelḍet awren akked lmelḥ s waman yemmuzeɣlen i wakken ad yuɣal tarekti ara yeshilen i umsal. Ɛerket-t azal n 25’ ar 30’, rennut-as ciṭ ciṭ n waman alamma yuɣal urekti d aleqqaq. Rret i yifassen-nwen zzit n uzemmur u sbunnit arekti-nni, tanfem-as azal n 30’ ad yers. Ddmet snat n tbunniyin, tmeslem-tent s yifassen, tdehnem yiwet s zzit, syin tmedlem-tent ta ɣef ta u tɣelqem rrifat-nsent, tmeslem-tent. Syin tesewwem-tent s ufella n uḍajin. Mi cuffent, tqelbem-tent, mi wwant, teldim-tent. Anfem-asent ad qqarent sin wussan, syin tgezzmem-tent d iḥricen imecṭaḥ. Rret ayefki ɣef tmes, mi yebda yettkuffut, terrem ɣer daxel-is tacewwaḍt-agi, tanfem-as azal n 5’. Syin ternum-as zzit neɣ udi. S tezmert-nwen.
Daya