‘’Rut fell- as a ‘Les Brobros’, iruh Muḥend U Yeḥya’’

Isem-is aḥeqqani Ɛebdella Muḥya, ilul deg umenzu n unbir 1950 deg yiɛezzugen deg Tizi Uzzu. Yeqdec aṭas ɣef tutlayt tamaziɣt imi d yiwen seg wid-nni yesmuzzuɣen di tsusmi d tmussni.

D anemlad ifazen deg tesnawit Ɛmiruc i ijemɛen aṭas n wudmawen n umennuɣ ɣef tutlayt d yidles. Yewwi-d BAC deg useggas n 1968 akken ad yekcem ɣer tesdawit n Lezzayer, anda ara iɣer tusnakt. Deg-s, ad yesɛu agerdis n lisens deg 1972. Ad yinig ɣer Fransa akken ad iɣer deg uɣerbaz ijenyuren l’hydrolique deg Strasbourg, maca ad iruḥ ɣer Lpari akken ad yekki deg Ugraw n tezrawin timaziɣin n tesdawit Paris 8, yerna ad yeqdec aṭas deg tesɣunin n Ugraw-agi.

Tin, yesɛa diɣ taḥanut n tgella. Muḥya, yettaru isefra s yisental isertiyen, d isefra cnan imeqqṛanen n taqbaylit yecban Ferḥat, Idir, Ideflawen neɣ Agraw. Seld tafsut n yimaziɣen, d abrid n usuɣel ara yeḍfer mmi-s n Ibudraren. Ad yerr ɣer teqbaylit ticeqqufin timeqqranin n tsekla tabeṛṛanit am Tacbaylit i d-yekkan seg ( La jarre de Luigi Pirandello) tin iɣef yenna Zedek « Ah a Muḥ a gma, terreẓ tecbaylit. Aqbayli n wass-a, teɛreq-as teqbaylit » d tiyaḍ. Aṭas n tenfaliyin i d-yesnulfa Muḥya am Leqbayel n JSK neɣ Imaziɣen n ufarciḍ d Librobro yergem aṭas, imi yur-s win yebɣan tamaziɣt, ad iɣer, yesɣer, yaru yesnerni-tt imi d ayen teḥwaǧ akken ad tidir. Yewwi lehlak win « yekabilizin » ddunit, di duǧember 2004 di Lpari, maca win yellan yella, a Tiqbayliyin. Aṭas n tejmilin i yuɣalen i uɣerbaz n teqbaylit Muḥya am tezlit n Ideflawen :

« Aẓru yezwaren i lsas

Lefḥel ur teɣwi sɛaya,

Kra yuzen ɣer tama-s

Yewwi agerruj n ccfaya…

Iceqqeq ujgu alemma,

Ma teqqim-d kra n rriya.

Rut fell-as a Les Brobros

Iruḥ Muḥend Uyeḥya »

Abdellah Mohya, d udem n umezgun, d anallas, d bab n teqbaylit, d amedyaz, ɣas akken ur yettwassen ara aṭas sɣur aɣref azzayri neɣ agraɣlan. Yessekles ifarisen-is s tarrayt taqburt ɣef wallalen n tmesliwt K7, dɣa azal n 15 deg-sent i d-yessuffeɣ di tmurt n leqbayel d tmurt n Fransa taggara n yiseggasen n 1970 d tazwara n 1980 akken kan tendeh tefsut n yimaziɣen. Muḥya, imi d win yumnen s wayen i ixeddem, yugi ad nzent tkassiḍin-is s yidrimen acku, ɛlaḥsab-is, idles ur yettnuzu ara (iswi-ines deg waya, ad d-yejbed iqbayliyen ɣer yidles-nsen, akken ara d-yeffeɣ seg wanu n tatut).

Yella Muḥya gar yimenza i d-yeslulen amezgun s tenfalit taqbaylit, yefka acḥal n yiseggasen deg tudert-is i usuɣel d umsasa n yisefra, tizlatin d yiḍrisen n umezgun igraɣlanen s rruḥ n teqbaylit yeččuren d inumak lqayen d taḍsa s unecreḥ ilan azal i d-yettales s tarrayt tafelsafit yettwellihen ɣer uṛebbi, tadukkli, tagmat, d tlelli n yigduden. Aṭas n yisefra-s yettwacnan sɣur yinaẓuren iqbayliyen yettwassnen s tezlit tamḥaddit am Ferḥat d terbaɛt Ideflawen, ladɣa tizlit-nni “Berzidan”. Aṭas n tsutwin i d-yessaki Muḥya s yiḍrisen-is i useḥbiber ɣef tumast tamaziɣt.

Isem-is d leqdicat-is ad qqimen d iɣbula i tmussni n yidles amaziɣ deg wakud amiran, ladɣa ma neẓra aṭas n tezrawin i d-yettilin ɣef wayen yexdem deg yigezduyen n tmaziɣt d tefransist deg tesdawiyin. Akken daɣen i llan kra n yiḍrisen-is deg yidlisfusen n tmaziɣt. Yemmut ass n, 7 duǧember 2004, seld aṭas n wakud d netta d amennuɣ d waṭṭan, deg temdint n Paris.

Gar wayen i d-yeǧǧa

Ad naf ifarisen i iga Muḥya bḍan ɣef tlata yiḥricen d taɣulin yemgaraden. Tamezwarut, ad naf ayen i d-yesnulfa netta s timmad-is, gar yisefra, tullisin d yiḍrisen iseklanen. Tis snat, leqdic n tsekla taɣerfant i d-yegmer sya u sya (seg umaḍal), syin isemmed-it s talɣa-ines. Tis kraḍet, ad naf ayen i iga seg tsuqqilin d umsasa n tgemmi taseklant n tmura n L’europe d tiyaḍ, iwumi imud rruḥ n teqbaylit, d wayen yellan di tmetti-ines, deg tneggarut-a ibeddel ula d ismawen (Lalla Mjilat, Ameḥmuḥ, Sifuni, Buzitwar, Piluca, Dduktur Wakli, Pernanti …).

Ifarisen-agi gar wayen iwumi yexdem amsasa ɣer teqbaylit.

-Am win yettrajun Rebbi (En attendant Godot) n Samuel Beckett.

-Aneggaru ad d-yerr tawwurt (La Décision) ; Llem-ik, ddu d uḍar-ik (L’exception et la régle) n Bertolt Brecht.

-Tacbaylit (La jarre) n Luigi Pirandello.

-Si Leḥlu (Le médecin malgré lui) ; Si Pertuf (Tartuffe) n Molière.

-Muḥend Uceɛban (Le Ressuscité) n Ucinwa Lu Xun.

-Si Nistri (La Farce de Maître Pathelin) n Pauvre Martin.

-Sin-nni (Les Emigrés) n Slawomir Mrozek, n tmurt n Pologne.

-Muḥ n Muḥ ; n Georges Brassens.

T.N/Kh.A.