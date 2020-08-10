Zrin 26 yisegassen ɣef tmettan n Mustapha Bacha

« Yal tikkelt, nenna-d yal ugur yellan nezmer ad nemmeslay fell-as ma yella win yeṭṭaṛfen deg-neɣ ad t-nenhu, ma yella win iɛrḍen ad yecceḍ, ad t-id neṭṭef, ma yella win yebɣan ad yuɣal s abrid, ɣas mačči yid-neɣ i yella, neqqar-as mreḥba yis-k. Neqqar tlaq tegmat di tmurt n Lezzayer, dɣa tagmat nebda-tt deg-neɣ » i yenna Mustafa Baca. Ilul Mustafa Baca ass, n 28 deg yulyu aseggas n 1956 deg Tasaft Ugemmun di lɛerc n Ibubdaren deg ugezdu n Tizi Uzzu. Yeɣra deg uɣerbaz amenzu n taddart-is akken ad ikemmel deg uɣerbaz alemmas n At Yenni, syin ɣer tesnawit Ɛmiruc anda mlalen aṭas imeɣnasen. Ɣef 20 n yiseggasen ara yekcem tasdawit n Ben Ɛeknun anda ara yelmed tadamsa akken daɣen ara d-yeslal amazday adelsan i umennuɣ ɣef tugdut d ubeddel n wudem i tesdawit. Tiktiwin n Baca d wid yakk yettxemimen am netta, sawdent-t ɣer uheggi n tikli n 7 deg yebrir 1980 i lmend n Tefsut n yimaziɣen anda yettwaṭṭef ɣer Berwagiya netta d 23 n yimeddukkal-is .
Dinna, ad yekk 3 n wayyuren, maca seld tuffɣa-s, ad yekki deg Temlilit n Iɛekkuren i ihegga Umussu adelsan amaziɣ « MCB ». Amennuɣ ɣef yizerfan n yixeddamen, d acrik n mmi-s n Tassaft Ugemmun, imi asdawan yettwaṭṭef ɣer lḥebs tikkelt-nniḍen deg useggas n 1981, deffir tikli isdawanen . Seld lḥebs, yelha-d deg usdukel n Umussu asdawan n Tizi Uzzu s tmuɣli taẓelmaḍt imi yella d aɛeggal n Ugraw anemlay agrawliw GCR armi d aseggas n 1987 anda yekcem annar n uxeddim ɣer Eniem, si tama, akked Ugraw agrawliw n yixeddamen, seg tama-nniḍen, syin d imdebbar deg UGTA. Yufrar-d deg kra n wayen yexdem, ladɣa imi d win yeṣṣawaḍen izen s tefses tameqqrant. Am wakken d-iban deg unejmuɛ n 28 deg unbir 1988 seld ineḍṛuyen n 5 ṭuber 1988. Ass n, 10 deg furar 1989, deg Uxxamn yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri n temdint n TIzi Uzzu, seg yimi-s i d-teffaɣ tlalit n RCD imi d netta i yellan yettmeslay s yisem-is anda yuɣal d aselway n ukabar-a n temnaḍt n Tizi Uzzu. Tecelqef-it lmut ass n, 8 deg ɣuct 1994, ɣef 37 n yiseggasen kan. Yeǧǧa-d tameṭṭut, taqcict d twacult yettnaɣen ar assa akken ad teddu ɣer sdat.
Nisma Tigrine