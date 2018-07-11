Par DDK | Il ya 53 minutes | 64 lecture(s)
Timsizzelt n uselmed n uɣerbaz amenzu
Ur asen-hwin ara yigemmad i wid yessεeddan
Ugar n useggas tura, aṭas i yellan ttεassan ttiεad-agi n temsizzelt s tumert d usirem, imi ahat yal yiwen seg-sen la yeqqar tikkelt-agi d tagnit-iw i wakken ad kecmeɣ amaḍal n uxeddim. Xas akken aṭas n yiεewwiqen i d-mmugren ass-n n usεeddi n yikayaden. Wagi ceggεen-t ɣer wadeg yeggugen atas fell-as, winna ur yezmir ara ad yelḥeq di ttiεad imi txus tumnayt (transport), wayed ur yufi ara anda ara igen. Maεna, iswi-nsen d yiwen; ad kksen taεkemt ɣef yiman-nsen, ɣef waya ihi, ayen yellan qublen war nnefs neɣ d anuɣni. Dɣa, ass-n n 4 di yulyu yezrin, tberreḥ-d tneɣlaft n Usegmi aɣelnaw ɣef igemmaḍ. Anda i yelḥeq ufmiḍi(pourcentage) n usmurres ɣer 38,36% neɣ ayen imεadalen i 121 954 n yiselmaden. Igemmad-agi, snulfan-d atas n zzεaf d usḥissef deg ulawen n wid yessarmen ayen yelhan. «Iɣaḍ-iyi lḥal, ugar n mraw n yiseggasen nekk sεeddayeɣ, yerna tikkelt-agi, heggaɣ akken ilaq. Ula d nuddam ctaqeɣ-t», i d-tenna yiwet seg tid i yesɛan agerdas acḥal n yiseggasen-aya. Ma d wid i d-yufraren deg ukayad-agi n tira (l'écrit),ccmumḥen atas di leεdil ttheggin i win n timawit (l'oral) ara d-yilin ussan n 16 d 17 di yulyu i wakken ad tkemmel tumert-sen. Nessaram-asen afud igerrzen.
K. K.