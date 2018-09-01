Par DDK | Il ya 4 heures 21 minutes | 122 lecture(s)
Timlilit tagraɣlant ɣef tarrayin n uselmed n tmaziɣt
Ad tili gar 28 akked 29 unbir 2018
Ad d-yssuddes Wammas aɣelnaw n tasensegmant (pédagogique) d tesnilest i uselmed n tamziɣt (CNPLET), iɣef yella Mass Dourari ɣef uqerruy-is, s tallelt n tesdawit n Paris 8 akked tin n Cergy-pontoise, timlilit tagraɣlant ɣef uselmed n tutlayt n tmaziɣt di tmurt n Lezzayer. Ad d-yili wannect-agi, ussan n 28 akked 29 unbir i d-iteddun, di tmurt n Lezzayer. Ad yezzi wawal deg temlilit-agi, ara yekken ɣef teɣzi n sin wussan, ɣef usentel i fernen yimsuddsen-agi i temlilit-a, ad-yili akka: “Deg ubrid n tussnalmudt n tutlayin tiyemmatin: d acu-tent temmerwiyin ɣef uselmed n tmaziɣt d usnerni-ines”. D timlilit ara d-yesddukklen imussnawen-imuzzag, iselmaden, imnadiyen deg tmussniwin n tutlayin, ara d-yerzun seg tesdawiyin n tmurt n Lezzayer akked tesdawiyin n tmura tiberraniyin. Ad d-tawi temlilit-agi ɣef waṭas n temsal, yecban aselmed n tmaziɣt i yimdanen iɛerbawalen s tussnalmud tamazzagt, tiwsatin n tussnalmudin swayes yezmer yiwen ad iselmed tamaziɣt, tarrayin yemgaraden swayes tettwaselmed d tid swayes tezmer ad tettwaselmed sya ɣer sdat. Am wakken daɣen, ara ttunefkent tnagiyin d termitin n yiselmaden n tmaziɣt...atg.
G. A.