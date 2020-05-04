Asfugel n wass aɣelnaw n umeɛduṛ

Am yal aseggas deg wass n 14 meɣṛes, yettili-d usfugel n wass aɣelnaw n umeɛduṛ. D taggayt n yimdanen iwumi ur fkin ara aṭas lqima di tmurt, yerna d nutni i yehwaǧen kter n waya, ladɣa ma nwala azal n udrim-nni i ttawin i waggur.. Am nutni, am yimdanen-nniḍen, sɛan azref i wakken ad uraren, ad lemden, ad zhun…atg. Ɣef waya, thegga-d tddukla tinmettit « Tiɣri n Yiflis » n tɣiwant n Yiflissen, dayra n Tegzirt yiwet n temlilit deg uɣerbaz ‘’Ameɣras Timgalti Muḥamed d gma-s Areẓqi » n taddart n Uguni Muss.

D tagnit anda fuṛsen yimeɛḍar d twaculin-nsen i wakken ad kksen ciṭ n lxiq ɣef wulayen-nsen s lferḥ d unecreḥ. Ahli i d-ssewjed tddukkla-agi, d amerkanti, yedda ɣef teɣzi n wass. Yebda s yiwen usarag anda i xedmen asenked ɣef wass aɣelnaw, sakin, kecmen srid deg wahil i ttraǧun s ccuq wid i iḥedren di tzeqqa-nni : isefra, tadwilt n unecreḥ, taḍṣa akked urgaz imṣeḍṣi i d-yewwin arrazen i warrac meṛṛa . Ikemmel wahil s yiwet n tmezgunt iwumi ssawalen « Lefrisa n Ucangal » , kkfan-t s ccna, anda i d-rzan kraḍ n yicennayen akken ad cebbḥen taswiɛt. S wakka, ssawḍen yiɛeggalen n tddukkla-agi ad skecmen tumert ɣer wulawen n yimaɛḍar i d-yusan ɣer usihar.

Yacine Meghzifene